The ABA Foundation today marks 10 years of its Safe Banking for Seniors program, which was created to provide banks with practical, ready-to-use tools to help protect older adults and caregivers from financial exploitation. The anniversary coincides with Older Americans Month.

The program offers free, turnkey resources, including training bankers to recognize, respond to and report elder financial exploitation; providing customer education; cultivating partnerships with law enforcement and adult protective services; and using technology to help combat fraud.

Resources are designed for banks to address emerging risks and real-world challenges facing older adults and their families, while reinforcing practical steps consumers can take to protect themselves and their finances. Over the past decade, more than 2,050 banks have used Safe Banking for Seniors to reach more than 6.5 million people with resources and educational content.

“As fraud, scams and financial exploitation continue to grow in scale and sophistication, empowering seniors and their caregivers with practical resources is more critical than ever — and banks play a vital role in that work,” said Sam Kunjukunju, the ABA Foundation’s vice president of consumer education.

Registration for Safe Banking for Seniors is available to member and non-member banks.