The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency today announced an organizational restructuring that will include combining its Midsize and Community Bank Supervision department with its Large Bank Supervision department.

The new Bank Supervision and Examination department will encompass activities currently performed by the two departments, according to an OCC statement. “Blending the large, midsize and community bank supervision activities will allow for the seamless sharing of expertise and resources to address bank-specific issues or novel needs and provides opportunities for career development and progression for the agency’s entire examination workforce,” it said.

Greg Coleman, senior deputy comptroller for Large Bank Supervision, will lead the Bank Supervision and Examination office. Beverly Cole, the senior deputy comptroller for Midsize and Community Bank Supervision, will retire in May.

Also, as part of the restructuring, OCC will reinstate the Chief National Bank Examiner office which, will include the divisions of Bank Supervision Policy as well as Supervision Risk and Analysis. In addition, the agency is elevating its Information Technology and Security function to be led by a new senior deputy comptroller for ITS. The changes take effect June 2.