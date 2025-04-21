The American Bankers Association today urged the Federal Communications Commission to vote to issue a proposal that would impose a new call authentication requirement designed to limit criminal access to the U.S. calling network.

The FCC is scheduled to vote April 28 on whether to issue the proposal, which would require voice service providers that use a non-IP network – that is, a legacy Time Division Multiplexing network – to implement a caller ID authentication framework for that non-IP network within two years.

Current FCC rules require voice service providers to implement the “STIR/SHAKEN” call authentication framework, which requires calls to be signed at origination and attested through the call pathway until the call reaches the recipient. However, STIR/SHAKEN works only over IP networks, and not over non-IP networks. There is evidence that criminals exploit the gap in the caller ID authentication framework to perpetrate fraud on consumers.

Since 2022, ABA and other trade associations have urged the commission to require voice service providers to implement caller ID authentication solutions on non-IP networks, as part of ABA’s broader call for a “whole-of-government” approach to stop the ever-increasing incidence of fraud.