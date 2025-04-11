Lawmakers seek to overturn OCC bank merger rule
Republican lawmakers in the House and Senate have introduced a resolution to overturn a 2024 final rule that changed how the OCC reviews proposed bank mergers.
ABA joined three banking and credit union associations in urging the CFPB for a “level playing field” between regulated financial institutions and less-regulated businesses if it pursues action on the collection of personal financial data.
The Producer Price Index declined 0.4% in March from the previous month, the Labor Department reported.
The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index fell 10.9% in April compared to the month prior, landing at 50.8, according to final results for the month.
The FDIC is seeking to reduce its workforce by a further 20% as part of an effort to reduce the overall size of government, Bloomberg News reported.
The OCC says it's currently analyzing the compromised messages to determine their contents and identify potentially sensitive information that may have been accessed. All OCC-supervised institutions will receive an invitation to a call to provide an overview of...
