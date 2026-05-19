The American Bankers Association and four associations yesterday offered several recommendations for proposed FDIC rulemaking to establish a process by which subsidiaries of institutions regulated by the agency can apply to become stablecoin issuers, as allowed under the Genius Act.

The Genius Act established a regulatory framework for payment stablecoins. The FDIC and other banking agencies are currently considering rulemaking to implement the law. The FDIC has proposed two rules. The first would establish the process for which subsidiaries can apply to become stablecoin issuers. The second would set capital, liquidity and risk management requirements for issuers.

In a joint letter to the agency, the associations made six recommendations: