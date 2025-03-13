The Senate today voted 56-43 to confirm Bill Pulte to be director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

Pulte is CEO of the private equity firm Pulte Capital Partners and a philanthropist. During his confirmation hearing in February, Pulte said his “number one” priority will be to strengthen and safeguard the housing finance system. “Safe and sound housing markets are the foundation of American homeownership,” he said.

ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols congratulated Pulte and noted that ABA “looks forward to his leadership in addressing the nation’s housing challenges. FHFA plays a critical role in the oversight of the Federal Home Loan Banks, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, and ABA members are eager to work with Director Pulte and other stakeholders in supporting a healthy and resilient housing market.”