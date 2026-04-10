According to Bureau of Labor Statistics data, the headline consumer price index rose to 3.3% year over year in March, matching market expectations. This marked a large jump from 2.4% in February. The monthly increase was primarily driven by a record 21.2% increase in the index for gasoline prices, and a 30.7% increase for fuel oil. Core CPI, excluding volatile food and energy prices, came in at 2.6% year over year, slightly below market expectations of 2.7%, but a step up from 2.5% in February.

The ABA Office of the Chief Economist believes that this month’s spike in consumer prices reflects the renewed inflationary pressures stemming from recent energy supply shocks. However, core prices remain surprisingly stable in comparison. Persistent upward inflation risks reinforce expectations that interest rates will remain higher for longer, supporting loan yields but margins will remain pressured as funding costs remain competitive. Higher inflation and uncertainty may also weigh on loan demand, particularly for interest-sensitive products such as mortgages and commercial real estate.