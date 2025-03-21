The cumulative trading revenue of U.S. commercial banks and savings associations was $14.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency reported. Q4 trading revenue was $1.8 billion or 10.6% less than in the previous quarter and $3.1 billion or 26.7% more than a year earlier.

A total of 1,202 insured U.S. national and state commercial banks and savings associations held derivatives, with four banks holding 86.5% of the total banking industry notional amount of derivatives, according to the OCC.