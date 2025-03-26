Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today announced he has introduced legislation to block the Federal Reserve from issuing a central bank digital currency. The bill is cosponsored by Sens. Ted Budd (R-N.C.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.).

The Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act has also been introduced in the House by Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.). The American Bankers Association has voiced support for both versions.

“A central bank digital currency would fundamentally change the relationship between citizens and the Federal Reserve, and would undermine the essential role that banks play in extending credit and driving economic growth,” ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols said about the Senate bill. “The Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act protects our financial system and our economy from these harms, and we applaud Sen. Cruz and his cosponsors for introducing it.”