President Trump has sent to the Senate the nominations of Jonathan Gould to be comptroller of the currency and Jonathan McKernan to be director of the CFPB, according to news reports.

Gould, a financial regulatory attorney in private practice, was previously senior deputy comptroller and chief counsel at the OCC from 2018 to 2021 and a top staffer at the Senate Banking Committee. McKernan was from 2023 until this week the appointed director on the FDIC board; he stepped down when the appointments of Acting Comptroller Rodney Hood and Acting CFPB Director Russell Vought tipped the FDIC’s partisan composition out of balance.

Also included in the batch of nominations was former Commodity Futures Trading Commissioner Brian Quintenz, who has been nominated as CFTC chairman, and Senate staffer Luke Pettit, nominated to be assistant secretary of the Treasury for financial institutions.