Former National Credit Union Administration Chairman Rodney Hood was named acting Comptroller of the Currency today by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. He will step into his new role on Monday, succeeding Acting Comptroller Michael Hsu.

Hood was previously confirmed by the Senate in 2005 and again in 2019 to serve on the NCUA board. During his first term in office, President Trump designated him as NCUA chairman. Hood also served as a voting member of the Financial Stability Oversight Council, NeighborWorks America board chairman and vice chairman of the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council.

“I remain steadfastly committed to serving the American people and the banking system by creating a regulatory structure that fulfills our obligations, fosters innovation and promotes financial inclusion, including those Americans who have been debanked and underserved,” Hood said in a statement.