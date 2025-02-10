The Office of Foreign Assets Control today announced it has updated its online license application portal with the option to establish an account to submit requests for specific licenses or interpretive guidance, or submit reports required by some specific licenses.

By registering for an account, applicants will be able to save and return to an application in progress, view a list of their applications and the associated case statuses in a single dashboard, save frequently used contacts for easier data entry, replicate an application and more, according to OFAC. Establishing and accessing an account requires identity verification through ID.me.

Registering for an account is not required to submit an application for a specific license or interpretive guidance, OFAC added.