Pending home sales declined 4.6% in January from the prior month, the National Association of Realtors said. The pending home sales index—a forward-looking indicator based on contract signings— fell 4.6% to 70.6 in January, an all-time low. Year over year, pending transactions were down 5.2%.
Barr: Fed not discouraging banks from crypto engagement
The Federal Reserve does not prohibit nor discourage banks from providing banking services to any legal business, including cryptocurrency, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Michael Barr said.