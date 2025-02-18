The Kentucky Bankers Association has activated its Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial support to bank employees affected by recent flooding in the state.

At least 14 people have died in Kentucky after roughly seven inches of rain fell across much of state over the weekend, according to news reports. Surrounding states were also hit by heavy rains and flooding. President Trump on Sunday issued an emergency declaration for Kentucky.

Floods have washed away homes and cut off roads to entire communities, according to KBA. More than 39,000 homes lost power and more than 17,000 residents remain without clean water. Donations made to the Disaster Relief Fund will go to direct financial support for bank employees and their families, the association said. All donations are tax deductible.