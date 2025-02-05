Citing possible adverse unintentional consequences to Current Expected Credit Losses, or CECL, practices at community banks, the American Bankers Association yesterday said it opposed changes proposed by the Financial Accounting Standards Board relating to estimating credit losses on non-bank accounts receivable.

FASB’s proposal pertains only to private companies and only to receivables from their customers, as opposed to loans. However, in a letter to FASB, ABA said it fears “that the changes proposed may eventually and unintentionally narrow the range of acceptable judgment currently applied and documented in the audits of bank assets.”

ABA suggested that, instead of the proposed practical expedient and policy election, a FASB staff memo may adequately address concerns expressed by privately-held commercial companies related to the complexity of the CECL process.