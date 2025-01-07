Reading Cooperative Bank in Reading, Massachusetts, and Wakefield Co-operative Bank in Wakefield, Massachusetts, are planning to merge.

The merged bank will operate as Reading Cooperative and will be led by Julieann Thurlow, the $922 million-asset Reading Cooperative’s president and CEO. Jeffrey Worth, the $313 million-asset Wakefield Co-operative’s president and CEO, will serve as president. The merger is expected to be completed in the second quarter.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.