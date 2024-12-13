The Office of Foreign Assets Control announced the following sanctions action last week.
Enforcement Action
- OFAC Announces Settlement with C.H. Robinson International Inc. for Violations of Cuba and Iran Sanctions: OFAC on Dec. 13 announced a $257,690 settlement with C.H. Robinson International Inc. to settle its potential civil liability for 82 apparent violations by its non-U.S. subsidiaries. The apparent violations provided freight brokerage or transportation services for shipments in apparent violation of OFAC sanctions on Cuba and Iran. The settlement amount reflects OFAC’s determination that the apparent violations were voluntarily self-disclosed and were not egregious. Read more.
Illicit Drug-related Sanctions
- OFAC Removes Entities and Individuals from SDN List: OFAC on Dec. 11 removed Colombian and Mexican entities and individuals from its Specially Designated Nationals List. The designees were previously sanctioned pursuant to the Narcotics Trafficking Sanctions Regulations, 31 C.F.R. part 536 and the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Sanctions Regulations, 31 C.F.R. part 598. Read more.
Cyber-related Sanctions
- OFAC Sanctions Cybersecurity Company Involved in Compromise of Firewall Products and Attempted Ransomware Attacks: OFAC on Dec. 10 sanctioned a China-based cybersecurity company, Sichuan Silence Information Technology Company, Limited (Sichuan Silence), and one of its employees, Guan Tianfeng (Guan), for their roles in the April 2020 compromise of tens of thousands of firewalls worldwide. More than 23,000 of the compromised firewalls were in the United States. Of these firewalls, 36 were protecting U.S. critical infrastructure companies’ systems. Concurrently, the Department of Justice unsealed an indictment on Guan for the same activity. Additionally, the U.S. Department of State announced a Rewards for Justice reward offer of up to $10 million for information about Sichuan Silence or Guan. Read more.