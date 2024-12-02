The FDIC announced today that it has updated its questions and answers related to the final rule on the use of the agency’s name and logo by financial institutions. The new Q&As cover key implementation topics such as the use of the digital sign and placement of the official sign in bank branches, the agency said in a financial institution letter.

The FDIC last year adopted new requirements regarding the display of the official FDIC sign in banks and bank digital channels. More recently, the agency extended the compliance date for the rule to May 1, 2025.