The Federal Communications Commission has established a “Private Entity Robocall and Spoofing Portal,” where banks and other companies can submit information about a suspected illegal call, including illegally “spoofed” calls, to the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau.

The FCC’s rules prohibit transmitting inaccurate or misleading caller ID information with the intent to defraud or cause harm. Banks that learn their customers are the target of an illegal spoofing campaign, whereby criminals impersonate the bank in calls placed to customers, can submit information about the suspected spoofing violations to the FCC’s portal.

In conversations with the American Bankers Association, FCC staff encouraged banks to use the portal to report illegal calls. ABA has also urged the FCC to create a database of reported “SPAM” text messages, requested that the current or next administration establish a National Scam and Fraud Prevention Strategy and outlined a policy agenda for fighting fraud.