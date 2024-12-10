Jacksonville, Florida-based EverBank has launched a specialty deposit division to provide customized banking for fiduciary clients.

The new division will, according to the bank, deliver “sector-specific banking solutions, tailored to serve clients managing fiduciary funds.” Services include advanced tools for escrow and title transactions, secure solutions for 1031 Exchange accounts and fund management for property management firms overseeing multifamily, commercial and industrial properties. EverBank also offers services to support mortgage servicers, contractor retention escrows, municipalities and public funds.

This division is led by Tracy Miller, who previously held senior leadership roles at First Foundation Bank, Umpqua Bank, Argent, Commerce National Bank, Western Financial Bank, and California Bank and Trust.