New orders for manufactured goods were down 0.5% to $584.2 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This followed a 0.8% August decrease.

New orders for manufactured durable goods decreased 0.7% to $284.8 billion, down from the previously published 0.8% decrease. This followed a 0.9% August decrease. Transportation equipment, down three of the last three months, drove the decrease, down 3.1% to $95.4 billion. New orders for manufactured nondurable goods edged down 0.2% to $299.4 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in September decreased 0.5% to $287.5 billion, up from the previously published 0.6% decrease. This followed a 0.6% decrease in August. Transportation equipment, down two consecutive months, drove the decrease, down 2.4% to $94.4 billion. Shipments of manufactured nondurable goods, down two consecutive months, edged down 0.2% to $299.4 billion.

Read the Census release.