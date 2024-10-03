The Office of Foreign Assets Control took a number of significant sanctions actions over the last week across multiple programs:
Cyber-related Sanctions
- OFAC Sanctions Members of Russian Cybercriminal Group Evil Corp: OFAC on Oct. 1 designated seven individuals and two entities associated with the Russia-based cybercriminal group Evil Corp, in a tri-lateral action with the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT). On Dec. 5, 2019, OFAC designated Evil Corp, its leader and founder Maksim Viktorovich Yakubets and over a dozen Evil Corp members, facilitators, and affiliated companies pursuant to Executive Order 13694, as amended by E.O. 13757. Additionally, the U.S. Department of Justice has unsealed an indictment charging one Evil Corp member in connection with his use of BitPaymer ransomware targeting victims in the United States. OFAC’s designation also coincides with the second day of the U.S.-hosted Counter Ransomware Initiative summit which involves over 50 countries working together to counter the threat of ransomware. Read more.
West Bank-related Sanctions
- OFAC Designates West Bank Extremist Group: OFAC on Oct. 1 designated1 Hilltop Youth, a violent extremist group that has repeatedly attacked Palestinians and destroyed Palestinian homes and property in the West Bank. Hilltop Youth has devastated Palestinian communities and carried out killings, mass arson, and other so-called “price tag” attacks to exact revenge and intimidate Palestinian civilians, and has repeatedly clashed with the Israeli military as it counters their activities. Read more.
Terrorism-related Sanctions
- OFAC Sanctions Houthi Weapons Smuggling and Procurement Networks: OFAC on Oct. 2 designated one individual and three companies for facilitating weapons procurement and smuggling operations for Ansarallah, commonly known as the Houthis. OFAC’s action targets key procurement operatives and suppliers located in Iran and the People’s Republic of China that have enabled the Houthis to acquire dual-use materials and components needed to manufacture, maintain, and deploy an arsenal of advanced missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles against U.S. and allied interests. OFAC also sanctioned one entity and two vessels linked with illicit Houthi and Iranian commercial shipments, including one that has transported shipments for Houthi financial official Sa’id al-Jamal and an affiliate of Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff. The designees are Iran-based individual, Hasan Ahmad Hasan Muhammad al-Kuhlani; entities Shenzhen Boyu Imports and Exports Co., Limited; Shenzhen Jinghon Electronics Limited; Shenzhen Rion Technology Co., Ltd.; vessels IZUMO (IMO: 9249324); and FRUNZE (IMO: 9263643). Read more.