Federal Arbitration Act

Jules v. Andre Balazs Properties

Date: May 14, 2026

Issue: Whether a federal court that stays a case pending arbitration under Section 3 of the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA) retains jurisdiction over post-arbitration motions under Sections 9 and 10 absent an independent basis for federal jurisdiction.

Case Summary: In a unanimous decision written by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that federal courts retain jurisdiction to confirm or vacate arbitration awards after staying a case under Section 3 of FAA, even when post-arbitration motions do not independently establish federal jurisdiction.

Section 3 of FAA requires courts to stay lawsuits involving claims covered by a written arbitration agreement when a party requests arbitration. Section 9 allows courts to confirm arbitration awards and enter them as binding judgments, while Section 10 specifies the grounds on which a court may vacate an arbitrator’s decision.

In December 2020, Adrian Jules sued Andre Balazs Properties (Respondents) in federal court in New York, alleging unlawful discrimination arising from his employment at Chateau Marmont Hotel in Los Angeles from 2017 to 2020. After his employment ended in March 2020, Jules asserted claims under federal and state law. Respondents moved to stay the case pending arbitration under Section 3 of FAA, relying on an arbitration agreement Jules signed before beginning employment.

In September 2023, Judge Lorna Schofield of the Southern District of New York ruled that the arbitration agreement covered Jules’s claims and stayed the case. After arbitration, the arbitrator rejected all claims and awarded Respondents approximately $34,500 in sanctions. Respondents then returned to the same court and moved to confirm the award under Section 9. Jules opposed confirmation and moved to vacate the award under Section 10, arguing that the court lacked jurisdiction because the post-arbitration motions did not independently establish federal question or diversity jurisdiction. The district court rejected that argument and confirmed the award.

On April 25, 2025, the Second Circuit affirmed, holding that a federal court that properly stays a case under Section 3 retains authority to resolve subsequent motions to confirm or vacate the arbitration award without an independent jurisdictional basis. Jules petitioned for Supreme Court review.

Writing for the Court, Justice Sotomayor held that the district court retained jurisdiction because the case originally arose under federal question jurisdiction. The Court distinguished Vaden v. Discover Bank and Badgerow v. Walters. In Vaden, the Court permitted federal courts to “look through” a motion to compel arbitration under Section 4 to the underlying dispute for jurisdictional purposes. In Badgerow, however, the Court held that federal courts may not apply that approach to standalone motions to confirm or vacate arbitration awards under Sections 9 and 10.

Justice Sotomayor explained that this case differs because it began as a federal action before arbitration. As a result, the district court retained jurisdiction after staying the case because arbitration remained part of the same dispute. The Court further explained that motions under Sections 9 and 10 determine whether an arbitration award constitutes a valid resolution of the stayed claims and reflect FAA’s framework for judicial supervision of arbitration.

The Court also rejected Jules’s remaining arguments. It explained that Badgerow does not require an independent jurisdictional basis for every motion under Sections 9 and 10 because that case involved a standalone proceeding with no existing federal jurisdiction. By contrast, this dispute properly remained in federal court. The Court also rejected the argument that confirmation or vacatur motions automatically create new federal actions simply because FAA requires notice and service. Finally, the Court rejected policy arguments that retaining jurisdiction would encourage unnecessary federal filings. The Court found those concerns speculative and concluded that requiring parties to file separate state actions would undermine FAA’s goal of efficient judicial supervision and could lead to duplicative litigation.

Bottom Line: The Supreme Court held that federal courts retain jurisdiction to confirm or vacate arbitration awards after staying a case under Section 3 of FAA because post-arbitration motions remain part of the same dispute originally filed in federal court.

Document: Opinion