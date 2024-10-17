The FDIC board unanimously voted today to extend the compliance deadline by four months for its final rule on the use of the agency’s name and logo by financial institutions. The new deadline is May 1, 2025.

The FDIC last year adopted new requirements regarding the display of the official FDIC sign in banks and bank digital channels, originally setting a compliance deadline of Jan. 1, 2025. The American Bankers Association was among the groups that urged the FDIC to push back the compliance date to 2026 to provide institutions with sufficient time to implement the rule.

In a memo, FDIC staff said a four-month delay would give them more time to review questions submitted from the public about the rule change and provide answers, which will be available by Nov. 30.