As president and CEO of $50 billion-plus BOK Financial, Stacy Kymes spends time thinking about the role of regional banks in the U.S. economy. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by Alkami — Kymes talks about how BOK Financial finds unique niches and meets the credit and capital market needs in its core mid-America markets. Among other topics, Kymes discusses:

BOK Financial’s diversified business model that balances lending with fee businesses like an EFT network and treasury and wealth management.

The role of Tulsa, Oklahoma-based BOK Financial in financing the energy economy.

BOK Financial’s tribal banking programs in Oklahoma and New Mexico, including a unique mortgage loan product for tribal lands.

The bank’s plans to grow share in core markets of Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Denver, Phoenix, Dallas and Houston.

BOK’s approach to talent management, recruitment and acquisition.

The importance of having banks headquartered in “flyover states” that can meet the capital markets needs of large and middle-market firms.

