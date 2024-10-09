As president and CEO of $50 billion-plus BOK Financial, Stacy Kymes spends time thinking about the role of regional banks in the U.S. economy. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by Alkami — Kymes talks about how BOK Financial finds unique niches and meets the credit and capital market needs in its core mid-America markets. Among other topics, Kymes discusses:
- BOK Financial’s diversified business model that balances lending with fee businesses like an EFT network and treasury and wealth management.
- The role of Tulsa, Oklahoma-based BOK Financial in financing the energy economy.
- BOK Financial’s tribal banking programs in Oklahoma and New Mexico, including a unique mortgage loan product for tribal lands.
- The bank’s plans to grow share in core markets of Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Denver, Phoenix, Dallas and Houston.
- BOK’s approach to talent management, recruitment and acquisition.
- The importance of having banks headquartered in “flyover states” that can meet the capital markets needs of large and middle-market firms.
