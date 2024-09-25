The Federal Housing Finance Agency yesterday released its second quarter 2024 Foreclosure Prevention and Refinance Report, which includes data on mortgage performance, delinquencies and active forbearance plans, as well as forfeiture actions and refinances by state.

According to the report, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac completed 46,378 foreclosure prevention actions during the quarter, raising the total number of homeowners who have been helped to 7,004,262 since the start of conservatorships in 2008. There were 52,154 foreclosure prevention actions during Q1.

Thirty-two percent of loan modifications completed in Q2 reduced borrowers’ monthly payments by more than 20%. The number of refinances increased from 69,877 in Q1 to 89,571 in Q2. The serious delinquency rate declined to 0.49% at the end of Q2. This compared with 3.17% for Federal Housing Administration loans, 2.07% for Veterans Affairs loans, and 1.43% for all loans.