Most bankers dread the thought of a core conversion, but once that decision is made, the process can open up new opportunities for strategic growth. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by Alkami — Webster Five CIO Kate Megraw discusses her bank’s conversion and what she learned. Among other topics, Megraw explains:

How a new core met the business strategy needs of Massachusetts-based Webster Five.

The process of developing an RFP, exploring models and working with a core selection consultant.

The role of commercial client growth in driving the need for a new core platform.

Challenges and successes experienced in the conversion process.

Megraw will join fellow Core Platforms Committee members to discuss conversions at the ABA Annual Convention, Oct. 27-29 in New York City.

This episode is presented by Alkami.



If you can’t see the audio player above, click here to listen to this week’s episode.

In this episode: