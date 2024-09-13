The Federal Reserve, FDIC and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency today extended the public comment period for their request for information on bank partnerships with financial technology companies. The original Sept. 30 deadline has been pushed back to Oct. 30, they said.

In July, the three agencies issued a request for public input on both the nature of bank-fintech arrangements and effective risk management practices for such partnerships. The American Bankers Association and five associations asked the agencies to push back the deadline, arguing that the original 60-day comment period was inadequate given the complexity of the issue.