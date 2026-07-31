The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index increased 11.5% in July compared to the month prior, landing at 55.2, according to final results for the month. Sentiment was down 10.5% year over year. The current conditions index rose 14.9% from the month prior to 54.8. The index of consumer expectations rose 9.3% from the month prior to land at 55.4.
Fed proposes to update rules on lending to bank insiders
For the first time in nearly 50 years, the Federal Reserve is proposing to comprehensively update the regulation governing extensions of credit to bank “insiders,” such as board directors, executives and major shareholders.