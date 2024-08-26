The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau today opened its beta platform for filng small-business lending data, as required by Section 1071 of the Dodd-Frank Act. The beta is for testing purposes only and financial institutions should not upload actual customer data, the bureau said.

Participants will be provided the opportunity to create a login.gov account, upload sample data test files, review validation results and explore the beta platform’s features, the CFPB said. The bureau is seeking feedback to identify areas for potential enhancement and improve the data filing process. Teams can work in an early test environment at their own pace and convenience, it added.

Data submitted on the beta platform will not be considered for compliance with small-business lending data reporting requirements, the CFPB said. Test files to be used on the platform can be found in the bureau’s test file repository.