The ISM services index decreased 2.7% from the prior month to land at 50.8% in March, the Institute for Supply Management said. Readings over 50% indicate expansion. Ten industries tracked reported growth while seven others reported decreases.
CFPB to initiate new Section 1071 rulemaking
In a court filing, the CFPB said its leadership has directed staff to initiate new rulemaking to implement Section 1071 of the Dodd-Frank Act and plans to soon release a proposal to possibly replace or change its current...