The Treasury Department announced this week it is planning events, initiatives and public engagement opportunities throughout April as part of National Financial Literacy Month. As part of that effort, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with John Hope Bryant, founder and CEO of Operation HOPE, an organization that works to expand economic opportunity.

The subject of the meeting was the Financial Literacy for All initiative, which is a national effort led by Bryant to embed financial education into the fabric of American life. The initiative includes the Green Socks Day Challenge, in which individuals are encouraged on April 30 to take pictures of themselves wearing green socks then post to social media using #greensocksday to raise awareness about financial literacy.

“For too long, financial literacy has been treated as a luxury,” Bessent said. “It’s a necessity — just like reading and writing. John and I have been aligned on this for nearly a decade, and I’m proud to stand with him this April and beyond.” (Bessent will speak at the American Bankers Association’s Washington Summit, April 7-9 in Washington, D.C.)

The ABA Foundation will also celebrate National Financial Literacy Month with Teach Children to Save Day on April 24. During the event, bank employees across the U.S. will deliver financial literacy lessons to K-8 students. Hundreds of banks participated in Teach Children to Save events in 2023 and 2024.