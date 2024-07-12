Federal banking regulators today made available the 2024 list of distressed or underserved nonmetropolitan middle-income geographies. Distressed or underserved nonmetropolitan middle-income geographies are census tracts where revitalization or stabilization activities are eligible to receive Community Reinvestment Act consideration. The designations reflect local economic conditions, including unemployment, poverty and population changes, according to the agencies.
Consumer sentiment fell in July
The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index decreased 3.2% in July compared to the month prior, landing at 66, according to preliminary results for the month.