The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.77% this week, down from last week when it averaged 6.89%. A year ago, the 30-year rate was 6.78%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.05%, down from last week when it averaged 6.17%. A year ago, the rate was 6.06%.
Federal agencies issue guidance on residential real estate reconsiderations of value
Five agencies issued final guidance to highlight what they said are the risks associated with deficient residential real estate valuations, and to describe how financial institutions may incorporate reconsiderations of value processes and controls into their risk management...