The cumulative trading revenue of U.S. commercial banks and savings associations was $15.6 billion in the first quarter of 2024, the OCC said today in its quarterly bank trading report. The first quarter trading revenue was $4 billion or 34.2% more than in the previous quarter and $2 billion or 11.1% less than a year earlier.

A total of 1,208 insured U.S. national and state commercial banks and savings associations held derivatives, the OCC said. Four large banks held 87.6% of the total banking industry notional amount of derivatives. Derivative notional amounts increased in the first quarter of 2024 by $13.6 trillion or 7.1% to $206.1 trillion.