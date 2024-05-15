Retail and food service sales for April were $705.2 billion, virtually unchanged from the previous month, the Commerce Department said today in its advance estimate. Sales were up 3% from a year ago. Excluding automobiles and gasoline, sales were down 0.1% from the previous month and up 3.5% from last year.
