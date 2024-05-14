The Producer Price Index increased 0.5% in April from the previous month, the Labor Department reported today. The index, which measures price changes on products and services before they reach consumers, showed prices increased 2.2% in April from a year before. Prices for final demand less foods, energy and trade services increased rose 0.4% from the previous month and 3.1% from a year before.
United to purchase Piedmont Bancorp, Peoples National to buy Pataskala Banking
United Bankshares in West Virginia to buy Piedmont Bancorp in Georgia; Peoples National Bancshares in Ohio to purchase Pataskala Banking.