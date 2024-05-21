From exploring compliance deadlines to delving into the recent rule on displaying the FDIC official digital sign, Josh and John offer explore actionable advice for banks navigating regulatory challenges. For compliance officers, marketers and banking professionals, this episode focused on the challenge of compliance while optimizing marketing strategies in the dynamic financial landscape.

John Oxford, director of marketing at Renasant Bank, and Josh Mabus, president of the Mabus Agency, co-host the Marketing Money Podcast.