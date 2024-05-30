Real gross domestic product increased at an annual rate of 1.3% in the first quarter of 2024, according to the Commerce Department’s second estimate. GDP increased 3.4% in Q4 2023. The increase in real GDP in Q1 reflected increases in consumer spending, residential fixed investment, nonresidential fixed investment, and state and local government spending that were partly offset by a decrease in private inventory investment. Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, increased.

ADVERTISEMENT