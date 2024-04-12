Consumer Sentiment declined in April
The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index decreased 1.9% in April compared to the month prior, landing at 77.9, according...
A proposed House bill would require financial institutions to notify the Treasury Department before making a ransomware payment, as well...
The introduction of the Basel III endgame capital proposal has damaged the Federal Reserve’s reputation for impartiality and fairness, former...
The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.88% this week, up from last week when it averaged 6.82%.
The Producer Price Index increased 0.2% in March from the previous month, the Labor Department reported.
ABA and four other trade associations wrote to lawmakers raising concerns about the CFPB’s plans to gather data from automobile...
