Marketing Money Podcast: Public speaking mastery, prep, delivery and impactful slides

Bank marketers who speak before audiences know the value of preparation, with some tips about how effective slides are always useful.



I

n this episode of the Marketing Money Podcast , Josh and John stress the importance of preparation, advise against last-minute changes and discuss the 10-20-30 rule for impactful slides. The conversation covers handling technical issues, mastering delivery and overall improvement in public speaking.

John Oxford, director of marketing at Renasant Bank, and Josh Mabus, president of the Mabus Agency, co-host the Marketing Money Podcast.