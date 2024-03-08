House passes capital formation package

The House on Friday passed a package of capital markets bills last week that included American Bankers Association-supported provisions on Securities and Exchange Commission reporting thresholds and 403(b) retirement plans.

The package—H.R. 2799, the Expanding Access to Capital Act—included provisions that would allow 403(b) retirement plans to invest in bank-operated collective investment trusts as well as require the SEC to increase threshold amounts that qualify companies as smaller reporting companies, accelerated filers, and large accelerated filers for purposes of reporting. The package passed by a final vote of 212-205.