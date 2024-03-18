Fix the frame, wipe the glass

Recent experience, particularly with the Bank Term Funding Program, shows how to improve the functioning of the Fed’s discount window and strengthen financial stability.

By Jeff Huther and Alison Touhey

ver the years, there have been many proposals to improve the Federal Reserve’s discount window. In recent months, U.S. bank regulators ( here and here ) have highlighted their interest in addressing the window and banks’ use of this facility.

As policymakers and stakeholders revisit past discussions on this topic and reflect on insights from the now wound-down Bank Term Funding Facility, ABA is putting forth some initial recommended changes to the discount window. These include enhancing the window’s desirability by improving its operational ease, updating its collateral pricing and better integration of the window into supervisory oversight. A striking aspect of most of these recommendations is that their implementation would not require statutory or regulatory changes.

In this article we expand on ABA’s recent statement to highlight various related supervisory and policy questions that need to be explored to reposition the window as a usable liquidity backstop. These include regulatory expectations on when the discount window should be used, the optimal levels of usage and whether the window is only a short-term emergency lending facility or if it can also be used as a business-as-usual liquidity source to supplement and manage funding flows. Efforts to improve the discount window should not undermine or disadvantage other market-driven critical sources of liquidity, such as the Federal Home Loan Bank system, or lock up high-quality collateral at the Federal Reserve.

The Fed, together with the OCC and the FDIC, should use the current period of calm to review and improve the discount window. Statutory and regulatory changes should be evaluated within the broader context of initiatives related to liquidity supervision and deposit insurance, among others. Recent speeches by officials show that they are aware of the need for change, and ABA has submitted a letter to the banking agencies in response to statements by and on bank liquidity risk management and potential new liquidity regulations.

Improve operational ease

Established in 1913, the discount window was conceived to be the ultimate source of emergency liquidity for the banking industry. Banks could use this facility as a source of short-term, secured funding from the Federal Reserve. In theory, the window can smooth a variety of liquidity outflows due to seasonal factors, bank-specific financing needs, or systemic stress affecting conditions out of the bank’s control. In practice, its use is hindered by simple operational hurdles as well as concerns about usage being seen as a sign of desperation.

As a threshold matter, the current operating hours of 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET are ill-suited to meeting banks’ liquidity needs in today’s global, 24/7 operating environment. Fedwire’s hours of operation should be expanded to support the global dollar-based financial system. The Fed’s price structure for the Fedwire, which includes a small fixed fee and a per-transaction fee that is lower for larger numbers of transactions, penalizes smaller banks with fewer transactions. While the Fed has noted that small banks were more frequent discount window users from 2019 to 2022, their “small bank” category included banks with up to $3 billion in assets. The pricing structure should be re-evaluated so that banks of all sizes are incentivized to transact with the Fed. This process should include a consideration of consistency (of the Fed’s pricing structure) with the policy goals of the regulatory authorities.

The Fed should also streamline the setup process and align the collateral eligibility and management processes with market standards; doing this will also reduce operational bottlenecks. Further, as widely recognized, the Federal Reserve and the FHLBs should work together to ensure that collateral can be transferred smoothly under tight timeframes.

Update pricing of collateral

One of the defining characteristics of financial panics is that market participants, for any number of reasons, drive market prices below fundamental values. As financial conditions tighten, the value of most collateral falls, making it more difficult for borrowers to obtain the necessary amounts of liquidity. By relying on market prices, the discount window exacerbates liquidity stress by forcing banks to post increasing quantities of collateral to borrow a certain amount. To meet the central bank’s goal of calming stressed markets, the Fed should be lending against the underlying values of the collateral, rather than the panic-induced market prices.

A related issue is that the steep discounts (also referred to as haircuts or margins) on collateral that protect the Fed from unlikely credit losses are procyclical and discourage banks from using the window as a source of funding in all but the most extreme circumstances. One question for the Fed to consider is to how much credit risk the window should be exposed to, especially given that discount window borrowing tends to be overnight in nature. The existing collateral discounts appear to be set to ensure the Fed faces no credit losses in all but the most extreme situations — a setting that may be inconsistent with the Fed’s broader financial stability goals and in stark contrast to its willingness to face interest rate losses.

The Fed’s modeling of collateral value may also be discouraging discount window participation. The current setting of collateral discounts is opaque and can vary over time without explanation. Transparency around the collateral valuation models would be a small but helpful improvement; even better would be a clear rationale for the assumptions applied in the models. Even if that rationale does not lead to valuation stability, added information regarding the drivers of the change would avoid unexpected movements in prices.

While the bank stress of March 2023 is not representative of many historical bank failures, it is worth considering that Silicon Valley Bank’s weaknesses were magnified by its inability to borrow against the par, rather than market, value of its Treasury holdings — a point that has been reinforced by the Fed’s creation of the BTFP which, in contrast to the discount window, provided loans against the par value of Treasury securities. The design of the BTFP program clearly reflected a consideration that credit risk concerns should be overridden during stressed market conditions. We encourage the Fed to rethink its collateral policies to make them consistent with the policy goals of the discount window.

Lessons from the BTFP

The creation of the BTFP (and its predecessors in prior stress events) was implicit recognition that the discount window could not provide sufficient liquidity quickly, efficiently and at a reasonable cost. The BTFP, measured by participation, was a success — which suggests that application of BTFP-type terms could increase discount window acceptance. At times, the BTFP rate was better than market alternatives, making it difficult to identify what other BTFP features would improve DW acceptance. Experimentation with other BTFP features has little downside since DW usage is generally close to zero. BTFP parameters that could be applied to discount window loans include offering loans based on the par value of high-quality collateral, eliminating haircuts, experimenting with maturity terms and considering alternative interest rates.

Par value . One of the factors that made the BTFP so successful is that it did not cap the amount of Fed lending at the discounted market value of eligible collateral. Instead, the BTFP accepted bank holdings of high-quality collateral at par value, so as not to penalize banks for holding high-quality assets for prudential liquidity management. The routine use of par value for high-quality collateral, such as Treasuries, should be studied with full awareness that it would actually decrease borrowing capacity when interest rates have fallen (because market value is generally greater than par value in these cases). In any case, the Fed’s provision of backstop liquidity policy based on fluctuating prices is worth reviewing.



Haircuts . In addition to limiting loans to the market value of a bank’s collateral, the window also discounts the market value of the collateral when determining the bank’s borrowing capacity. The BTFP parameters did not include haircuts that may have contributed to the initial success of the program. The rationale for discount window haircuts should be re-examined as part of modernization and any re-evaluation of exposure to credit risk.



Maturity terms . Discount window loans, by statute, must have maturities of less than four months. In practice, almost all loans are repaid the next business day. The success of ad hoc alternatives such as the Term Auction Facility and BTFP may have been due, in part, to longer terms. It is possible that the stigma associated with discount window borrowing could be reduced if the Fed offered standing term loans. A systematic approach to window loans of, say one or three months, may reduce the perception that activity at the window is only conducted in urgent, crisis-type situations.

