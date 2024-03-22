Bank survey: Family-owned businesses more optimistic in 2024

Family-owned businesses have grown increasingly optimistic regarding their strength and are focused on recruiting and retaining employees, according to a new survey by First Bank. The survey by the bank’s Center for Family-Owned Businesses found that 61% of respondents said they strongly agreed with the statement, “I feel confident in the direction of the economy over the next year,” a 12% increase over last year. In addition, 75% of respondents strongly agreed with, “I see our business and revenue growing over the next five years,” an 11% increase.

Family-owned businesses make up 87% of U.S. businesses, accounting for more than 82 million jobs, according to First Bank. Hiring more staff was cited as a top business priority by 38% of respondents, an 18-point increase from 2023, and employee engagement and satisfaction rose 12 points to 35%, from 23% in 2023. Respondents were also asked what skills next-generation leaders will need for continued success, with “people management” and “passion for the business” the top responses.