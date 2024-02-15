The Federal Reserve, FDIC and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency released details on their upcoming stress test scenarios for large financial institutions. In the case of the Fed, 32 banks will be tested against a severe global recession with heightened stress in both commercial and residential real estate markets, as well as in corporate debt markets. The FDIC and OCC stress tests include baseline and severely adverse scenarios for covered institutions
Banking agencies release details of upcoming stress test scenarios
