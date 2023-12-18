Podcast: What the OCC’s latest report may reveal about 2024 priorities

On the final ABA Banking Journal Podcast episode of 2023 — sponsored by R&T Deposit Solutions — John Vivian of Patomak Global Partners and ABA EVP Hugh Carney discuss the OCC’s latest Semiannual Risk Perspective, released earlier in December. Both past veterans of the OCC, Vivian and Carney explore the agency’s findings — including the way credit risk and leapfrogged liquidity risk over the course of the year and the OCC’s concerns on artificial intelligence, among other topics — and what they portend for bank supervision in 2024.

