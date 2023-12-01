Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors
ABA Banking Journal
Podcast: How wealth managers can help families navigate difficult transitions
Todd Brockwell
President
1900 Wealth

Podcast: How wealth managers can help families navigate difficult transitions

on ABA Banking Journal Podcast, Featured, Wealth Management

For high-net-worth clients, generational transitions can be fraught moments — implicating business ownership sales, control transfers, tax situations, philanthropic decisions and of course family dynamics. On the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by R&T Deposit Solutions — Todd Brockwell, president of 1900 Wealth, offers strategies for bankers and wealth managers to help their clients navigate these transitions.

A veteran of family offices in central Texas, Brockwell discusses how bankers and wealth managers can effectively approach generational dynamics and difficult conversations. He also emphasizes the importance of education, especially for young people in these families. Brockwell offers practical examples of how wealth managers can add value in family transitions.

He also discusses the business model of 1900 Wealth and how it interacts with its “old school” parent, Jefferson Bank, a community bank in San Antonio.

This episode is sponsored by R&T Deposit Solutions.

In this episode:

Todd Brockwell
President
1900 Wealth

 

Share.

Related Posts