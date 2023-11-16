FHFA issues 2023 performance, accountability report

The Federal Housing Finance Agency today released its annual performance and accountability report for 2023. The report provides the FHFA’s financial statements and analysis, and details the agency’s activities as regulator of the Federal Home Loan Bank System and as regulator and conservator of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.



Performance was measured against FHFA’s FY 2022-2026 Strategic Plan released in April last year. According to the report, “FHFA performed well against its strategic goals and finds that the agency has no material internal control weaknesses.” The agency identified a total of 35 performance measures and associated targets to monitor progress toward achieving its strategic goals and strategic objectives. FHFA reports meeting the targets for 31 of the measures—an 89% success rate.