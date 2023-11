The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Tuesday opened the portal for banks and other employers to submit 2022 EEO-1 Component 1 data. The EEO-1 Component 1 survey requires private employers with 100 or more employees and federal contractors with 50 or more employees to submit data on employees’ gender, race and ethnicity annually to EEOC. The deadline for submitting 2022 EEO-1 Component 1 data is Dec. 5.