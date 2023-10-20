Podcast: How fiscal stimulus counters rate hikes and props up capital investment

“Capital investment has surprised a great bit of our economy and the business community,” says TD Bank EVP Bill Fink. “As rates go up, how could we be having stronger capital investment?” In the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — the third in a series of conversations on the business outlook, sponsored by Intrafi — Fink discusses how the fiscal stimulus of the CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, as well as state economic development packages for incentivized facilities in the high-tech, semiconductor and green tech sectors, are offsetting the increase in rates.

In this episode, Fink also talks about:

Where businesses are looking for growth in an era of rates being “higher for longer.”

The durability and strength of warehousing and manufacturing facilities in commercial real estate.

Continued opportunities for add-on acquisitions amid a constrained M&A market.

